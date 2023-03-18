1,481 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,481 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 77,529 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,766 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $139.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.04. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,822,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,822,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total value of $148,740,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,481,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,829,167,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,798,478. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

