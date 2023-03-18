Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,352 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,591,269,000 after purchasing an additional 286,186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,682,956,000 after purchasing an additional 812,278 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,777,000 after purchasing an additional 86,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE HD opened at $288.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.70 and a 200-day moving average of $303.66. The company has a market cap of $295.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.