Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 2,887 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $544,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $97.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $125.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.32. The stock has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.18, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,040. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

