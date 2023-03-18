Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,426 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,426 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total transaction of $148,740,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,481,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,829,167,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,822,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total value of $148,740,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,481,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,829,167,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock worth $1,378,798,478. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $139.40 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.