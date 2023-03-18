Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil
In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Exxon Mobil Stock Performance
Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $99.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $406.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.
Exxon Mobil Profile
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.