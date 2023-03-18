Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $99.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $406.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.