Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 665 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.4% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $152.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.88. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.71 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $396.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

