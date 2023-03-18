CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 4,438 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.67.

Shares of PG stock opened at $142.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company has a market cap of $337.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

