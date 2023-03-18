CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 14,105 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.4% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average is $46.03. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

