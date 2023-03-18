Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Radnor Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.4% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $152.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.88. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.71 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $396.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

