Brookstone Capital Management Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,311 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 20,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 298,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,178,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $574,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.25.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

