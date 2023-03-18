JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,393 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $433,667,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,637 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,522 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,554 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $125.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.06 and its 200-day moving average is $129.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.