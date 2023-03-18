Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 35 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Wedbush raised their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

HD opened at $288.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $295.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.66.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

