Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 3,676 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 82,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average is $28.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

