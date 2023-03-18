Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $225.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

