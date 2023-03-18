Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at $239,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,666.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avery Dennison Stock Down 3.1 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVY. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.10.

AVY opened at $166.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.33. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

See Also

