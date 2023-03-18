NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. OTR Global upgraded NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NIKE from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE opened at $120.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.91.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.