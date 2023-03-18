3,200 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Bought by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 8.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,971,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,997,000 after buying an additional 228,828 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 21.6% in the third quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Aflac by 2.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 103,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 15.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average is $66.73. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

