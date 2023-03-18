Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,549 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 94.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,717 shares of company stock worth $746,462. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk Trading Down 0.7 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $199.11 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.37.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.