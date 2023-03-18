Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,634 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.49% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 160,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 32,244 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 136,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 123,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 32,689 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $90.09 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $76.09 and a 12-month high of $101.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.54.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

