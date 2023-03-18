Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Grows Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $105.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $129.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.10.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

