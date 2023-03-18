Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires 3,314 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 247,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 315,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 436,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $7.96 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 132.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

