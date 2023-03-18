CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 3,896 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average of $39.42. The company has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $47.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.