Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,402 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,493 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Financial Advisory Group lifted its position in Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in Walmart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 13,759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $214,271,385.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 257,930,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,648,628,721.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total value of $148,740,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,481,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,829,167,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $214,271,385.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,930,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,648,628,721.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,830,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,798,478 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE WMT opened at $139.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.04. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 52.34%.
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
