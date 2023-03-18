CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $80.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.44 and its 200-day moving average is $85.56. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.