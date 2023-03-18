CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 593 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BSV opened at $76.41 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $78.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.68 and a 200 day moving average of $75.37.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

