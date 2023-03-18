1,035 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Align Wealth Management LLC

Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $225.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.03.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

