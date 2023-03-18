The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,823 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $288.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.70 and a 200-day moving average of $303.66. The stock has a market cap of $295.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

