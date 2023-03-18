Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $225.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.