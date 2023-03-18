Parkside Advisors LLC Invests $377,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 528.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

