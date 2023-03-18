Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 2,269 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.81.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $197.36 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $238.37. The firm has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.77 and a 200 day moving average of $201.03.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

