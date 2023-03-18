Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $524,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.