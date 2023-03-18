Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $8.41 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 85.4% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 74.3% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 55.4% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

Exelon Stock Down 0.0 %

EXC stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

See Also

