Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 4,831 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $3,982,190. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.26.

NASDAQ MU opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average of $55.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.