Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,419,000 after acquiring an additional 75,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Amgen by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,958,000 after acquiring an additional 37,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. SVB Securities cut their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

AMGN opened at $229.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market cap of $122.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

