JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commons Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $125.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The firm has a market cap of $370.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.06 and a 200 day moving average of $129.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.78.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

