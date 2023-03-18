JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $125.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.21. The company has a market cap of $370.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.