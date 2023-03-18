Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 511 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.1% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.81.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $385.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $417.58 and a 200 day moving average of $402.89. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

