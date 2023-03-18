Jennifer Newstead Sells 393 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total value of $73,589.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,327.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $74,277.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total value of $67,592.07.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total value of $68,401.65.

On Thursday, February 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total value of $67,898.61.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $195.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $507.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Securities upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,026,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

