Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 42,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 90,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,004,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $180.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $219.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

