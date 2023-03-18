Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $69.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average is $71.41.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

