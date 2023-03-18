Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,949,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,513,000 after buying an additional 214,082 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,608,000 after buying an additional 7,816,470 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,026,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,347,000 after buying an additional 2,111,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $104.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $78.63 and a one year high of $115.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.19 and its 200-day moving average is $102.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

