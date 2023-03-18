Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stake Cut by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 983.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPC. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.63.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MPC opened at $123.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $76.06 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.