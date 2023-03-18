CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 1,027 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,847 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,601,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,202,000 after acquiring an additional 686,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 14.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,136,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,306 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 351.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,832 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 1,007.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,511,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104,146 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GSK opened at $34.07 on Friday. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.3404 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Bank of America cut shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.07) to GBX 1,550 ($18.89) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

