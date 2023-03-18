Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paychex Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $107.53 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.62. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.02%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

