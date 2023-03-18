CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 107 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Dentgroup LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $393.17 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $402.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.08. The company has a market capitalization of $293.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

