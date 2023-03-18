CWA Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

VGT opened at $366.09 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $429.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

