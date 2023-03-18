CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,481 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after purchasing an additional 863,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 751,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $305.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $294.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

