CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 408 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 98,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 16,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Accenture by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 44,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.50.

Shares of ACN opened at $250.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.70 and a 200-day moving average of $275.16. The company has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

