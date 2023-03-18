Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,793 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 121 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $487.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.19. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $216.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet cut Costco Wholesale from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

