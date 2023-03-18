Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Intrepid Potash worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 5.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 19.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 15.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $121.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.11). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $66.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

IPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

